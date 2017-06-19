New Hampshire Air National Guard Members to Deploy to Middle East
About 30 airmen from the New Hampshire Air National Guard are schedule to be deployed to the Middle East next month. The airmen will provide security for six air bases in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, which refers to the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd...
|Jun 15
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC