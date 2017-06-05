Nashua, Portsmouth Join List of Cities Sticking to Paris Climate Agreement
Nashua and Portsmouth have joined a growing number of cities around the country committing to the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. In the days since President Donald Trump decided to pull the U.S. out of the global climate accord, over 270 mayors across the country have signed on to a plan to stay in .
