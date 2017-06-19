N.H. Sees Spike in Cases of Syphilis
Public health officials are warning about an outbreak of the syphilis in New Hampshire, with reported cases of the sexually transmitted disease nearly double that of previous years. From January through May, there were 42 documented cases in the state, according to new figures released Thursday by the state's Department of Health and Human Services.
