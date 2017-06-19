MV's Schoffield earns Gatorade Player of the Year honors
Merrimack Valley's Kristie Schoffield was named the Gatorade New Hampshire Girls' Track and Field Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first athlete to win the award in school history. Schoffield ran to victory in the 800-meter run at the New England Outdoor Championships this past spring, clocking in a time of 2 minutes, 6.90 seconds - good for No.
