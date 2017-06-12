Mass. millionaires could make run for...

Mass. millionaires could make run for tax-friendly climates

The so-called millionaires tax being added to next year's November ballot is raising concerns that hiking rates on the Bay State's most moneyed few might backfire on the budget as the rich seek shelter in Florida or New Hampshire. Pioneer Institute Executive Director Greg Sullivan said his staff is looking at data from the state Department of Revenue to predict whether the proposed change would trigger such a migration.

Chicago, IL

