Letter: The cycle of rhetoric

It's comforting to see the level of concern expressed by New Hampshire politicians regarding conditions at the Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Children, Youth and Families. Following an investigation that showed serious deficiencies in staffing, programs and funding, it appears that additional money will be appropriated to fill vacancies, provide training and support increased administrative oversight.
