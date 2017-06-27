Letter: Inexcusable inaction
This April, the state of New Hampshire stood idly by while the leased area of Mount Sunapee State Park was transferred without review to the criminally sanctioned hedge fund Och Ziff. According to a memo from the new Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, "the transaction was structured in such a manner to avoid triggering the assignment provision of the lease."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
