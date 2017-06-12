Inspired by Family Who Lost Son to Overdose, Granite Health Launches 'Zero Left' Campaign

Wishing they knew more about the importance of carefully storing and disposing prescription drugs, the Mosers are now trying to partner with local hospitals and other medical institutions on an awareness campaign to encourage safe handling. At the urging of a New Hampshire family who lost their son to an overdose, Granite Health system is planning a new campaign to encourage people to safely dispose of leftover prescription drugs - its goal, and title, is "Zero Left."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.