Inspired by Family Who Lost Son to Overdose, Granite Health Launches 'Zero Left' Campaign
Wishing they knew more about the importance of carefully storing and disposing prescription drugs, the Mosers are now trying to partner with local hospitals and other medical institutions on an awareness campaign to encourage safe handling. At the urging of a New Hampshire family who lost their son to an overdose, Granite Health system is planning a new campaign to encourage people to safely dispose of leftover prescription drugs - its goal, and title, is "Zero Left."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC