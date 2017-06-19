Indoor gun range and retail store get...

Indoor gun range and retail store gets Warner Planning Board approval NEW

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

After a final volley of debate, the Warner Planning Board unanimously approved Dragonfly Holdings LLC's proposal for an indoor gun range and retail store off Interstate 89's Exit 7. For the board, the Monday night meeting capped off two months' and six meetings' worth of discussion about the proposal, which has inspired passionate debate from those for and against the range. But an upcoming Merrimack County Superior Court case against the town of Warner may mean the indoor range proposal is back before Warner town officials sooner rather than later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd... Jun 15 Donald duck Von T... 1
Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15) Jun 10 Kilgore trout 16
Hidden places Apr '17 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr '17 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC