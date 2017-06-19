Indoor gun range and retail store gets Warner Planning Board approval NEW
After a final volley of debate, the Warner Planning Board unanimously approved Dragonfly Holdings LLC's proposal for an indoor gun range and retail store off Interstate 89's Exit 7. For the board, the Monday night meeting capped off two months' and six meetings' worth of discussion about the proposal, which has inspired passionate debate from those for and against the range. But an upcoming Merrimack County Superior Court case against the town of Warner may mean the indoor range proposal is back before Warner town officials sooner rather than later.
