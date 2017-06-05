House passes kindergarten funding bill
A bill increasing funding for full-day kindergarten programs in New Hampshire cleared a major hurdle Thursday, as the House of Representatives voted to pass the measure. “It's very exciting,” said Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, who was the primary sponsor of the bill in its original form.
