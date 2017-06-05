Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs
Six New Hampshire health systems that have been working together to improve health care delivery in their communities are taking on the opioid crisis. Granite Health, a partnership among the hospitals, is getting a grant from Tufts Health Freedom Plan and Northeast Delta Dental for three projects aimed at reducing excess prescription opioids.
