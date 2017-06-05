Hospitals to add boxes for unused pre...

Hospitals to add boxes for unused prescription drugs

5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Six New Hampshire health systems that have been working together to improve health care delivery in their communities are taking on the opioid crisis. Granite Health, a partnership among the hospitals, is getting a grant from Tufts Health Freedom Plan and Northeast Delta Dental for three projects aimed at reducing excess prescription opioids.

