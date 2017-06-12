GOP State Sen. Andy Sanborn Announces 1st District Congressional Bid
The Republican from Bedford says he'll run for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional seat, which is currently held by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter. "I am running because our current Congress member looks at the people of New Hampshire as nothing more than an ATM machine for her liberal progressive agenda and she believes people are there to serve the government, not the other way around," Sanborn wrote in a statement.
