Ex-Sen. Scott Brown records video in Seacoast for New Zealand

Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown is introducing himself to residents of New Zealand with a video of his family at their New Hampshire home. The video was recorded before Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week, as there is snow on the ground outside the home in Rye.

