Editorial: The same old education funding story NEW

Editorial: The same old education funding story

Read more: Concord Monitor

They may not have been able to show their work - that is, back it up with charts, graphs and statistics - but hundreds if not thousands of school superintendents, principals, teachers, municipal officials and property owners would have correctly answered the questions the New Hampshire Center for Public Policy Studies recently asked: Has anything changed in the 20 years since the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued its second Claremont school funding decision? Have the per-pupil spending disparities between property-rich and property-poor towns diminished? Has the gap between the tax rates paid to fund education in towns with fat and lean tax bases narrowed? Last year, the resort town of Waterville Valley spent $31,269 per elementary school pupil.

Chicago, IL

