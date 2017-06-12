Digging Up Evidence of New Hampshire's Oldest Inhabitants
This summer, the State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program -or SCRAP-will host a field school, in which volunteers can take up shovels and brushes to help uncover artifacts at two different dig sites. New Hampshire State Archaeologist Richard Boisvert will be directing field work this summer, and he spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello about SCRAP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC