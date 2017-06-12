Digging Up Evidence of New Hampshire'...

Digging Up Evidence of New Hampshire's Oldest Inhabitants

This summer, the State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program -or SCRAP-will host a field school, in which volunteers can take up shovels and brushes to help uncover artifacts at two different dig sites. New Hampshire State Archaeologist Richard Boisvert will be directing field work this summer, and he spoke with NHPR's Peter Biello about SCRAP.

Chicago, IL

