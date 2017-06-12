DHHS Examining Allegations Against Ho...

DHHS Examining Allegations Against Hope for New Hampshire Recovery

New Hampshire Public Radio

On Monday, NHPR reported on a series of complaints alleging financial mismanagement and dysfunction at Hope for New Hampshire Recovery, which operates recovery centers throughout the state. Now, the governor's office is asking the Department of Health and Human Services to look into the matter.

Chicago, IL

