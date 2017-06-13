Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein says only he has the power to fire special counsel on Russia
Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies about the Justice Department's budget before a subcommittee hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 13, 2017. WASHINGTON - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified Tuesday that if the president ordered him to fire the special counsel handling the Russia investigation, he would only comply if the request was "lawful and appropriate."
