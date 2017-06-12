Dartmouth-Hitchcock names Conroy as new CEO of health care system NEW

The career of the new Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO, a specialist in pain management who runs the huge Lahey Hospital in Massachusetts, reflects both the promise and peril of changes that are coming to health care. The promise involves changes to the old model of concentrating health care inside hospitals, while the peril involves the inadvertent creation of the opioid crisis by medicine's focus on managing patient pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.