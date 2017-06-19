AOA Kicks Off Optometrya s Meeting with Capitol Hill Rally as Advocacy Takes on a Central Role

The nation's capital was an appropriate setting this week for the American Optometric Association's annual congress, as advocacy for the profession and patient care are both playing more important roles in the association's day-to-day activities. Indeed, the 2017 version of Optometry's Meeting kicked off with a rally on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol that was attended by more than 2,000 optometry students participating in the inaugural AOA+ session to show their support for the profession.

