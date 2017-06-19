Algae bloom at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton leads to state warning NEW
The state has warned of a possible algae bloom at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton and has issued a cyanobacteria advisory, cautioning swimmers and pet owners to stay clear. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued the advisory Monday, June 19, after samples revealed that the state threshold of 70,000 cells per milliliter of cyanobacteria was exceeded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd...
|Jun 15
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC