AARP report: N.H. needs to do more fo...

AARP report: N.H. needs to do more for sick seniors staying in their homes NEW

Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

New Hampshire should spend more on keeping its oldest residents in their own homes instead of nursing homes, the state AARP said recently as part of a state-by-state scorecard on long-term care. The 2017 edition of the Long-Term Services and Support Scorecard puts New Hampshire among the bottom three states in terms of percentage of Medicaid money spent on helping poor, sick people stay in their homes.

Chicago, IL

