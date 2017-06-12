AARP report: N.H. needs to do more for sick seniors staying in their homes NEW
New Hampshire should spend more on keeping its oldest residents in their own homes instead of nursing homes, the state AARP said recently as part of a state-by-state scorecard on long-term care. The 2017 edition of the Long-Term Services and Support Scorecard puts New Hampshire among the bottom three states in terms of percentage of Medicaid money spent on helping poor, sick people stay in their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Ambassador Scott Brown is politics a "blodd...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Need Landlord Leads (Jul '15)
|Jun 10
|Kilgore trout
|16
|Hidden places
|Apr '17
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC