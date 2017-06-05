3 prep school students expelled over ...

3 prep school students expelled over election tampering

Three seniors at an elite New Hampshire prep school have been expelled days before graduation for tampering with an election for student council president. The Portsmouth Herald reports Phillips Exeter Academy expelled the students June 2 following an investigation by the school's discipline committee.

