Wooed by Trump's promises, opioid advocates now worry they were all empty
Erin Canterbury had voted for New Hampshire Democrats for over a decade. Then she met Donald Trump at a roundtable on the state's opioid epidemic, where she heard the Republican candidate talk about his own family's history with addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need a real spell casters (Feb '14)
|May 15
|TTT
|18
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC