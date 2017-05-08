UNH research: Elderly tax breaks have little impact on moves
Existing state income tax breaks for the elderly result in non-trivial reductions in state revenue and offer little relief to the most vulnerable elderly, according to new research released by the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. The research also found that these tax breaks are unlikely to pay for themselves because they are not attracting significant numbers of retirees into the state or discouraging existing residents from leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr 12
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC