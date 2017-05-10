Top Trump officials say he's committed to drug crisis fight

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, from left, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, Kellyanne Conway, an advisor to President Donald Trump, and Jeff Meyers, commissioner of New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services, take their seats on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in the executive council chamber in Concord, N.H., prior to a closed-door meeting to gather information on the state's opioid crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.