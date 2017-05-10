Sununu asks federal government to continue Obamacare subsidies NEW
Gov. Chris Sununu asked the Trump administration for "immediate consideration and action" to extend government subsidies for health insurance through 2019 in order to keep the New Hampshire insurance market stable. Subsidies help bring the cost down for people buying insurance on state exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act.
