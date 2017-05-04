Sununu Asks CEO of N.H. Hospital to S...

Sununu Asks CEO of N.H. Hospital to Step Down Amidst Staffing Shortages

State officials said Wednesday that New Hampshire Hospital had been short-staffed in recent months, and blamed the shortage on Dartmouth Hitchcock which provides nursing care at the state's acute psychiatric hospital. A review this week found that Dartmouth Hitchcock was two psychiatrists short of fulfilling its $36 million a year staffing contract awarded by the state last fall.

