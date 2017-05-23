Study urges Maine, other states to get more kids into early education
Maine could be doing more to support early childhood education programs aimed at children from birth to age 2 from impoverished families, according to a recent University of New Hampshire study . Maine has 837 Early Head Start slots offered at 44 sites across Maine, largely concentrated in central and southern parts of the state near population centers.
Read more at Bangor Daily News.
