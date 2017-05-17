Shaheen, Hassan Say Trump is Failing on Promise to Address N.H.'s Opioid Crisis

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan attended a presser Tuesday focused on how the Trump Admistration is not living up to promises to address the ongoing opioid crisis. Democratic U.S. Senators from New Hampshire and other states hit hardest by the opioid crisis spoke out Tuesday about what they see as failures by President Donald Trump to address the epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.