Shaheen and Hassan Criticize GOP Health Care Bill; Urge Residents To Speak Up
New Hampshire's United States Senators are criticizing the health care legislation passed by the House last week, saying it would undercut efforts to curb the nation's opioid epidemic. Speaking in Concord Monday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan criticized the American Health Care Act for its elimination of the Medicaid expansion program.
