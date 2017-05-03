Sexual Violence Funding Dominates Conversation at N.H. Senate Budget Hearing
Hundreds of people came to the State House Tuesday to advise Senate budget writers on how to craft New Hampshire's next two year spending plan. But for the first two and a half hours, the conversation focused largely on one topic: funding for domestic and sexual violence prevention and treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
