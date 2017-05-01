Seth Moulton is creating buzz about a possible 2020 presidential bid
He's won praise from a neoconservative magazine editor, taken star turns on HBO and "This American Life," and likened President Trump's political ascendance to that of Adolf Hitler. Just months into his second term, US Representative Seth Moulton has already demonstrated a knack for drawing attention.
