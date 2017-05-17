Senate Finance Committee nixes full-d...

Senate Finance Committee nixes full-day kindergarten funding NEW

Read more: Concord Monitor

A growing bipartisan consensus about funding full-day kindergarten appeared to waver on Wednesday, when Senate Finance committee members voted 4-2 along party lines to strike any extra money for all-day programming from the Senate version of the state's education budget. The move doesn't quash the possibility that districts who offer full-day kindergarten will get extra money next year, but it means the Senate will have no leverage to bring back the matter this session if the House Finance committee decides to kill or hold back Senate Bill 191.

