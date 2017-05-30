Sen. Hassan calls Trump budget, AHCA threats to special education NEW
New Hampshire's junior senator is slamming the White House budget plan and the Republican proposal to replace Obamacare as a direct threat to services provided to students with disabilities. "As we know, cutting budgets doesn't stop people from having disabilities, or stop people from getting sick," Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said on a call with reporters Thursday.
