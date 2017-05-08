Resolution affirms Durhama s a welcom...

Resolution affirms Durhama s a welcominga status

Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Town councilors have passed a resolution affirming Durham's status as a place where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs are welcome. The measure, approved 8-1 during last Monday's Town Council meeting, celebrates the town's diversity, which includes people from other countries who study or teach at the University of New Hampshire.

