Resolution affirms Durhama s a welcominga status
Town councilors have passed a resolution affirming Durham's status as a place where people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs are welcome. The measure, approved 8-1 during last Monday's Town Council meeting, celebrates the town's diversity, which includes people from other countries who study or teach at the University of New Hampshire.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
