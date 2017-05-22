Recent patents issued in New Hampshire
Nashua, has been assigned a patent developed by six co-inventors for a "method for optimizing mobile device region monitoring and region management for an anonymous mobile device." The co-inventors are Rindress MacDonald, Hollis, Tatsuki Nakano, Nashua, Sett Paing Oo, Nashua, Dan Post, Tewksbury, Mass., Sean Roy, Stratham, and Mark Sexton, Merrimack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need a real spell casters (Feb '14)
|May 15
|TTT
|18
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC