Pot Decriminalization Clears Major Hurdle in State Senate
Senators voted Thursday to remove criminal penalties for possessing small amounts of pot, putting New Hampshire on a path to finally join the rest of New England in decriminalizing marijuana. The bill would change possessing up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana from a potential misdemeanor to a violation-level offense.
