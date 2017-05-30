Officials Flooded With Calls to Save ...

Officials Flooded With Calls to Save Hanover's Troublemaking Bears

The State Fish and Game Department is being flooded with calls about four bears in the Hanover area. Officials recently decided to trap and kill the bears after two of the animals entered a home in town.

