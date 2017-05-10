New Study Shows Rhode Islanders' Vulnerability in Hot Weather;...
A study published today in the journal Environmental Research provides new, local details on the health effects of hot weather on Rhode Islanders and has prompted the National Weather Service Northeast Region to update its heat advisory policy. According to study authors, including Julia Gold, the Manager of the Rhode Island Department of Health 's Climate Change and Health Program, hospital emergency department visits and deaths from all causes in Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire increased by 7.5% and 5.1% respectively on days when the heat index reached 95 degrees, as compared to days with a maximum heat index of 75 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr 12
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC