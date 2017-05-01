N.H. Police Chiefs Ask Lawmakers for Authority Back on Accident Reports
Since the fall, New Hampshire police stations have no longer had the authority to release accident reports - something they've been doing for decades. It wasn't just the senators who supported the change, there were representatives from insurance companies, defense lawyers and several police chiefs, including Dover Police Chief Anthony Colarusso.
