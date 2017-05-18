N.H. Health Department Likely to See $33 Million in Shortfall Dollars
The New Hampshire House overwhelmingly OK'd a proposal Thursday to allocate $33 million to the state's Department of Health and Human Services to make up for a budget shortfall. House Finance Chair Neal Kurk urged lawmakers to approve this measure, saying if the department doesn't immediately get the money, it can't pay its upcoming bills.
