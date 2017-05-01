N.H. congressional leaders praise spe...

N.H. congressional leaders praise spending bill, which includes money for drug treatment NEW

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are praising a temporary spending proposal that will shift more money toward the nation's opioid crisis and other initiatives. A bipartisan congressional spending plan unveiled Monday is far different from the budget proposed by President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden places Apr 25 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr 12 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC