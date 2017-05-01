N.H. congressional leaders praise spending bill, which includes money for drug treatment NEW
Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation are praising a temporary spending proposal that will shift more money toward the nation's opioid crisis and other initiatives. A bipartisan congressional spending plan unveiled Monday is far different from the budget proposed by President Donald Trump.
