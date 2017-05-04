Man In Maine Reportedly Had Sex With ...

Man In Maine Reportedly Had Sex With His Dog Before Suffocating Animal To Death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A CBS News outlet in Maine was allowed to conduct a jailhouse interview with a man currently accused of having sex with his pet dog, before he brutally killed the animal. Durham resident Thomas Wentworth, 55, was formally indicted on a handful of charges related to the alleged November 1, 2016, incident on Wednesday, according to WGME, including two counts of animal cruelty for the assault of the dog, which his now ex-girlfriend purportedly witnessed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Hampshire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hidden places Apr 25 Bruinsbabe04 1
News Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party? Apr 12 USA Oligarchy 3
News Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15) Mar '17 Dead Mothers Club 19
Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09) Mar '17 Trump link websearch 179
News Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections... Feb '17 Matthew 1
News Are ghosts real? (Dec '07) Feb '17 Squatting Bull 202
How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 Josephamerican 79
See all New Hampshire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Hampshire Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC