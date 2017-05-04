Man In Maine Reportedly Had Sex With His Dog Before Suffocating Animal To Death

A CBS News outlet in Maine was allowed to conduct a jailhouse interview with a man currently accused of having sex with his pet dog, before he brutally killed the animal. Durham resident Thomas Wentworth, 55, was formally indicted on a handful of charges related to the alleged November 1, 2016, incident on Wednesday, according to WGME, including two counts of animal cruelty for the assault of the dog, which his now ex-girlfriend purportedly witnessed.

