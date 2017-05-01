Hopkinton select board votes to join suit over gun range proposal NEW
The town of Hopkinton will be joining MadgeTech Inc. in their injunction against the Warner Zoning Board of Adjustment saying the board should rehear a proposal for an indoor gun range and retail store in Warner. The decision came during a Hopkinton select board meeting Monday night after more than an hour and a half of debate.
