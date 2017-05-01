Holding a transcript of her speech in the Senate Chamber, Democratic...
A vast array of Democratic leaders, divided by generations but uniformly emboldened by President Donald Trump's perceived vulnerability, have begun taking palpable steps toward seeking the White House in an election that is still 3 1/2 years away. A prominent member of that group, former Vice President Joe Biden, may have sounded a starting gun for the 2020 race on Sunday night as he delivered a tough-love manifesto for the party's future to a crowd of Democrats here.
