Former Crotched Mountain president appointed as interim leader at NH hospital after staff shakeup
The former CEO and president of the Crotched Mountain Foundation has been appointed to take over on an interim basis at Dartmouth Hitchcock's state-run psychiatric hospital. Donald Shumway, who retired from the foundation in 2015, was appointed to the position by Gov. Chris Sununu after Sununu asked New Hampshire Hospital Chief Executive Officer Robert MacLeod to resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr 12
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
|How much does a pack of cigarettes cost in new ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Josephamerican
|79
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC