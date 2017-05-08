Former Crotched Mountain president ap...

Former Crotched Mountain president appointed as interim leader at NH hospital after staff shakeup

The former CEO and president of the Crotched Mountain Foundation has been appointed to take over on an interim basis at Dartmouth Hitchcock's state-run psychiatric hospital. Donald Shumway, who retired from the foundation in 2015, was appointed to the position by Gov. Chris Sununu after Sununu asked New Hampshire Hospital Chief Executive Officer Robert MacLeod to resign.

