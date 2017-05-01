Dover Chamber joins fight for kindergarten funding

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce Tuesday joined a coalition of business and community leaders to support a proposal to expand full-day kindergarten funding in New Hampshire. The Dover Chamber was joined by the Greater Manchester, Greater Derry Londonderry, Greater Keene, Greater Nashua and Greater Salem Chambers of Commerce, as well as Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, officials from local school districts, and several business and community leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.