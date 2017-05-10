Dartmouth-Hitchcock Discontinuing Infertility Program

Dartmouth-Hitchcock says it is discontinuing its Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility program at the end of this month due to staffing issues. Dr. Edward Merrens, Dartmouth-Hitchcock's chief clinical officer, tells the Valley News the decision stemmed from difficulty in finding "the right amount of staffing" to support the work, which can involve monitoring patients seven days a week.

