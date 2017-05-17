Council approves Sununu's picks to lead Administrative Services, Dcyf New
The New Hampshire Executive Council confirmed Gov. Chris Sununu's picks to lead the Department of Administrative Services and the state's Division for Children, Youth and Families on Wednesday. In a 4-1 vote, the council approved Charlie Arlinghaus to lead the Department of Administrative Services.
