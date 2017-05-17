Conservative Think-Tank Run By Arlinghaus Has Deep Ties To Sununu
Charlie Arlinghaus is expected to win confirmation as New Hampshire's next Administrative Services Commissioner. Right now, Arlinghaus is serving as Governor Chris Sununu's budget director, but for years he's run the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Hampshire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need a real spell casters (Feb '14)
|May 15
|TTT
|18
|Hidden places
|Apr 25
|Bruinsbabe04
|1
|Pat Buchanan: Is Trump enlisting in the War Party?
|Apr '17
|USA Oligarchy
|3
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Lift Putter WMUR Job fair event Concord Stan Kr... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Trump link websearch
|179
|Citing Trump's voter fraud lie, state elections...
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
|Are ghosts real? (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Squatting Bull
|202
Find what you want!
Search New Hampshire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC